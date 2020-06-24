Bengaluru, June 24: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations in Karnataka will be held from tomorrow despite apprehensions raised by scores of parents. Over eight lakh students across the state would be appearing for the Class 10 examinations, that will continue till July 4. The government decided to go ahead with the exam schedule despite the outbreak of coronavirus.

Social distancing measures would be strictly implemented, officials said. Face masks would also be required for the students, they added. The government is keenly monitoring the arrangements, and had order mock drill of examinations at some designated centres to ascertain whether the staff would be able to handle the situation from tomorrow.

"SSLC exams to take place tomorrow. About 8,48,203 students will write the exam. Social Distancing and mask required. Minister of Education and I have already held lot of meetings. Students from containment zones will be carefully handled," said Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu.

The state government said it would go the extra mile to ensure all possible aid to the students. Two examination centres have also been earmarked in the border region of neighbouring Goa. Education department officials were sent to make the arrangements for the slew of students who are studying who will appear for the SSLC exams.

For one student who lives in a remote locality of Shivamogga, a jeep has been arranged to bring him to the nearest examination centre which is 40 km away from his residence.

A student in Devanagari, whose family members have tested positive for coronavirus, the education department has decided to allow him to appear for the supplementary exams later. The student's mark sheet would, however, reflect him as a fresher and not list him among candidates who are asked to write supplementary exams after failing in the mains.

