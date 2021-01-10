Nagpur, January 10: A local court in Nagpur has sent the girlfriend of a man, who died due to suffocation after a rope was tied around his neck during sex, to police remand till January 13, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. The man died during sex at a lodge in Khaparkheda area of the city on January 7. The woman was booked for "murder" following a complaint by the deceased man's relatives. Initially, a case of accidental death had been registered.

The woman, who is married and has a child, had been in an illicit relationship with the deceased man since the last five years. They had visited the lodged on January 7 to spend time together. "The woman tied his hands and legs to a chair with a nylon rope during sex. She allegedly used another rope around his neck to heighten sexual arousal," a police official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. Andhra Pradesh: Woman Ties Lover to Cot During Bondage Sex, Burns Him Alive.

Woman, Whose Partner Died Due to Asphyxiation During Sex, Sent to Police Remand Till January 13:

Nagpur: Girlfriend of a man, who died due to suffocation after a rope was tied around his neck during sex in Khaperkheda on Jan 7, sent to Police remand till Jan 13. Police registered an offence of murder against her, following complaint by relatives of deceased. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2021

"The woman then went to the washroom, just when the chair to which the man was tied, slipped and the rope around his neck got tightened. When the woman returned, she found her partner lying motionless," the officer added. The woman had immediately called for help after which a room service staffer came and untied the man from the chair. However, the man had died.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2021 08:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).