Namaste Trump: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes His 'Good Friend' Donald Trump Amid Huge Roars From Crowds at Motera Stadium, Says 'India-US Relations Not Just Partnership'

Ahmedabad, February 24: After the Indian and American National Anthems, PM Narendra Modi took the stage and asked the audience at Motera Satium to respond "long live, long live" when he says "India-US friendship". The Indian premier lauded Trump for visiting Sabarmati Ashram immediately upon landing. "Namaste Trump has a deeper meaning for all of us and this visit will only further strengthen our ties," he said. Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump India Visit Live News Updates.

"I think today we can see history being repeated. Five months back I started my US trip with 'Howdy Modi' and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with 'Namaste Trump' here in Ahmedabad," PM Modi said. Donald Trump at Sabarmati Ashram: From Mahatma Gandhi Autobiography, Charkha to Marble Statue of 3 Monkeys, Here's What the US President Got as Gifts.

The Prime Minister said that the meaning of "Namaste" is very deep and explained Trump that it is a word from the world's oldest languages- Sanskrit. "It means that we pay respect to not only to the person but also to the divinity inside him," he said.

Taking about India-US relations, Premier said that the "relations between two countries are no longer just another partnership. It is a far greater and closer relationship. One is 'land of the free' the other believes the world is one family. One feels proud of 'statue of liberty' the other feels proud of the statue of unity."

PM Modi also individually thanked Melania Trump, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner while heaping compliments on the members of the Trump family. Concluding his speech, Prime Minister Modi hugged President Trump.