National Green Tribunal Chairperson, Members & Few Officers To Attend Office With 100% Attendance From May 4; NGT to Continue Hearing Via Video Conference

National Green Tribunal (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, April 28: National Green Tribunal (NGT) has informed that from May 4, the Chairperson and members of the body, as well as all the officers will attend office with 100 percent attendance. According to an ANI update, while the remaining staff will be allowed to attend office with 33 per cent strength. According to a Live Law report, NGT has informed that until the threat of the pandemic subsides, judicial work at the Tribunal will be conducted only via video conferencing

Even after the expiry of the lockdown period, there will be no need for the physical presence of the parties or their counsel. The office order mentioned that for video conference hearing, NGT shall use 'Vidyo' App. The government has notified that all those present in the Tribunal premises will strictly follow social distancing norms. Only online filing of cases is allowed and no physical filing will be allowed. COVID-19 Cases in India Rise to 29,435 With 1543 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 934.

The total number of cases in India rose to 29,435 on Tuesday with 62 deaths and 1543 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The death toll, on the other hand, increased to 934. Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with the total number of COVID-19 cases at 8,590. On Monday, the state recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll at 27.

The country is in the middle of the second phase of the nationwide lockdown which is expected to get over on May 3. PM Narendra Modi had met all the state CMs via a video conference to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the state and also to discuss a possible lockdown exit strategy. However, the Chief Ministers of several states shared that they want a further extension of the lockdown to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.