Mumbai, October 6: The Navi Mumbai Traffic Department has issued traffic restrictions, banning heavy vehicles across the city on Wednesday, October 8, in view of the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai airport on Wednesday at around 2:40 PM. The much-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport, which will have an airport code "NMI", will be operational from December.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, heavy and multi-axle goods vehicles have been banned across Navi Mumbai on October 8 (Wednesday). As per an official notification issued by the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department, the restriction will remain in effect from 6 AM to 10 PM on Wednesday. The ban prohibits entry, movement, and parking of all types of heavy vehicles within the limits of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate. Navi Mumbai International Airport FAQs: Who Will Inaugurate NMIA and When? Who Will It Be Named After? What Will Be Its Code? Your Key Questions Answered.

The traffic restrictions are aimed at preventing traffic congestion during the high-profile inauguration event of NMIA. The airport inauguration event is expected to be graced by VIPs, VVIPs, and large crowds. Tirupati Kakade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), who issued the notification, said, "To ensure smooth traffic movement and avoid congestion during the inauguration ceremony, all heavy goods vehicles are prohibited from entering or passing through Navi Mumbai on October 8."

Essential and Emergency Service Vehicles Exempted From Traffic Restrictions

She also clarified that the restrictions will not apply to essential and emergency service vehicles. These include police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, government vehicles, passenger transport buses, and any other vehicles related to the inauguration ceremony. The traffic department has also requested citizens and transport operators to cooperate with authorities to ensure that the NMIA inauguration event proceeds smoothly and without any disruption. Navi Mumbai International Airport: NMIA To Power 2 Lakh Jobs, Place Mumbai Among Global Aviation Hubs Like London, New York and Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government today approved a new police station for the Navi Mumbai International Airport. A few days ago, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that NMIA will be named after politician and social activist DB Patil. NMIA will now be officially known as "Loknete DB Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport".

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

