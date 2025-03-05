Navi Mumbai, March 5: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a 10-hour water supply shutdown across the city, including Kamothe and Kharghar under CIDCO, on March 6, 2025. The disruption is due to scheduled maintenance work at the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant and the feeder main pipeline from Morbe Dam to Digha.

According to NMMC officials, the water supply will be suspended from 10 AM to 8 PM on March 6. Affected areas under NMMC’s jurisdiction include Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli, along with Kamothe and Kharghar. Bengaluru Traffic Update: Namma Metro Phase-II Work To Slow Traffic on Outer Ring Road for 45 Days From February 19; Check Routes To Avoid.

NMMC has assured residents that the maintenance work is essential for improving the city’s water supply efficiency and reliability. The civic body has apologised for the inconvenience and urged residents to store sufficient water in advance. Water supply will be gradually restored on March 7 but will remain at low pressure until normal operations resume. Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Suspension on February 7, Check List of Affected Areas.

Meanwhile, Uran is experiencing a major water shortage due to declining water levels at Ransai Dam, the region’s primary water source, managed by MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation). With the current water stock projected to last only until June, authorities have imposed a two-day water cut (Tuesdays and Fridays) to conserve supply until the monsoon.

Residents are urged to use water judiciously to prevent further restrictions. The civic body and MIDC are closely monitoring the situation, hoping the monsoon arrives on time to replenish water levels.

