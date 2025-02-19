Bengaluru commuters should prepare for traffic disruptions as Bangalore Metro Phase-II construction begins on February 19, 2025, along the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The work involves constructing four metro pillars between Pillar No. 163 and 167, near Sarjapur, and is expected to last 45 days. According to a traffic advisory by Bangalore City Traffic Police, barricades have been placed on both the main road and service road, impacting movement between ORR 27th Main Road flyover down ramp and Ibbalur Government School. Authorities have warned of slow-moving traffic and urged public cooperation to ensure smooth execution of the project. DCP (Traffic, South) Shivaprakash Devaraj, IPS, signed off on the advisory, emphasising the importance of patience during this period. Bengaluru: Man Clears His Bike From Traffic Department After Paying Fine of INR 1.61 Lakh for Traffic Violations, Pictures Go Viral.

Bengaluru Traffic Update

