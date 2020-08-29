Kanpur, August 29: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main), set to be held in September amid the coronavirus pandemic, have become bets and people are trying their luck by laying money whether the exams will be postponed. The Uttar Pradesh police busted a betting-gambling racket in Kanpur and arrested seven people over betting on NEET and JEE exam dates. NEET 2020, JEE (Main) Exam Date And Schedule Re-Announced by National Testing Agency, Check Confirmed Time Table And Guidelines Here.

"We have busted a betting-gambling racket and arrested seven people on Friday. We have recovered Rs 38.25 lakh cash, 10 mobile phones and register from their repossession. Racket's kingpin managed to escape. It was found that they were also placing bets on NEET-JEE exams - if exams will be held or not," said Superintendent of Kanpur Police (South) Deepak Bhuker while addressing a press conference. NEET, JEE 2020: Subramanian Swamy Tweets 'Conducting Exams Will Be Giant Mistake Like Nasbandi of Indira Gandhi'.

The accused were also placing bets on the numbers of Sensex and other markets. The kingpin of the racket has been identified as Santosh Soni. "He used to run the racket through WhatsApp. They were into this for the past 4 years. We are also checking their call detail record (CDR) for further investigation," SP Deepak Bhuker added.

Despite growing demands for the postponement of exams amid coronavirus-induced situation, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2020 on September 13 and JEE on September 1-6.

