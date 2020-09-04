New Delhi, September 3: The Supreme Court on Friday, dismissed the review plea by six opposition ruled states to review its August 17 order allowing the NEET, JEE to be held amid COVID-19 pandemic. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court heard the review petition against its August 17 order allowing the National Test Agency (NTA) to hold NEET and JEE exams in September, amid nationwide protests from students.

Ministers had claimed in their plea that the apex court order failed to secure students' "right to life" and ignored "teething logistical difficulties" to be faced in conducting the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic. India Reports 83,341 COVID-19 Cases, 1,096 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Coronavirus Tally Crosses 39.3 Lakh-Mark, Fatality Toll Jumps to 68,472.

Ministers of six opposition states from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra had filed a review petition. The review plea was filed last week in the backdrop of the Supreme Court on August 17 refusing to interfere with the NTA’s plan of conducting engineering and medical entrance exams in September.

SC Dismissed Review Plea by 6 Opposition Ruled States:

Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari began the in-chamber hearing at 1:30 pm today. JEE Main 2020, for admission to engineering programmes in participating institutions, started on September 1. The National Entrance Cum Eligibility Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020, is scheduled to be held on September 13.

