Mumbai, January 6: Night curfew was lifted in Mumbai on Wednesday, as no order was issued by the state government to continue the restrictions. Along with Mumbai, the curbs imposed between 11 pm to 6 am ended in all other cities of Maharashtra. The restrictions were imposed ahead of Christmas and New Year, with the intent to prevent late night-gatherings.

The Mumbai Police, in a statement issued to the media, confirmed that no restrictions would be imposed on persons commuting during the night for essential or non-essential purposes. No Night Curfew in Punjab, Rules for Social Gatherings Relaxed.

Update by ANI

No extension of night curfew in the city: Mumbai Police. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

The night curfew had came into effect in all urban areas of Maharashtra from December 23, and continued till January 5. New Year parties and other festivities, that stretch into midnight and early dawn on earlier occasions, were strictly barred. The decision was taken to prevent violation of COVID-19 safety norms.

The lifting of night curfew coincides with the continuous decline in active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. The city current has around 7,400 active infections, whereas, the per-day death count has been confined to single-digit.

