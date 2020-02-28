Nirbhaya Gangrape & Murder Case: Fourth Convict Pawan Kumar Gupta Files Curative Petition Before SC to Convert Death Sentence to Life Imprisonment

Supreme Court of India | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 28: Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the convicts in the 2012 gangrape case on Friday filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court. The plea was filed to seek direction to commute his death sentence to life imprisonment. Gupta filed curative petition days ahead of their hanging on March 3, 2020. Nirbhaya Gangrape And Murder Case: Death Row Convict Vinay Sharma's Mercy Plea Rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Other three convicts in the case are – Mukesh Singh, Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar. The four convicts in the case are scheduled to be hanged at 6 am on March 3, 2020. The death sentence of the convicts was postponed twice. Initially, they were scheduled to be hanged on January 22. Later their hanging date was shifted to February 1. As legal remedies of the convicts were pending, the hanging date was shifted to March 3. Nirbhaya Rape And Murder Convicts to be Hanged on January 22 at 7 AM, Patiala House Court Issues Death Warrant.

The case dated back to December 2012. The 23-year-old paramedical student gangraped and murdered by six people. The horrific incident took place on December 16, 2012, on a moving bus in South Delhi. One of the accused, Ram Singh, committed suicide in Tihar Jail, while another accused was sent to rehabilitation home as he was juvenile.