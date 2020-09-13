New Delhi, September 13: A day before the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday. The doctors have confirmed that the Union Minister has been admitted for a complete medical checkup before the parliament session for 1-2 days.

Issuing a health update, Chairperson of Media & Protocol Division of AIIMS said in a press release, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from AIIMS after post-COVID care on August 30. As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for a complete medical checkup before the parliament session for 1-2 days." Amit Shah Admitted to AIIMS Again, Days After Being Discharged Following 'Post COVID-19 Care'.

Here's the AIIMS' press release:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from AIIMS after post-COVID care on August 30. As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for a complete medical checkup before the parliament session for 1-2 days: Chairperson, Media & Protocol Division, AIIMS. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/EpQWnO4Rcc — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2020

Earlier, the 55-year-old Union Minister reportedly faced breathing issues which led to him being hospitalised again. Shah was taken to the AIIMS at 11 pm on Saturday and was reportedly admitted at the Cardio Neuro tower of the hospital. It is to be known that Shah was tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2, and was subsequently admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

The Union Minister was diagnosed with mild symptoms and was tested negative on August 14. However, he was admitted again at the AIIMS on August 18 after he complained of fatigue, body-ache and breathing issues. he was discharged from the hospital after his health reportedly stabilised on August 31.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2020 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).