New Delhi, July 29: Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and parts of North India for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast said on Thursday. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that the current spell of widespread rainfall activity with very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh till July 20 and reduction thereafter.

The IMD said that isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours. Giving details about the monsoon in the west coast of India, the IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the Konkan and ghat areas of Maharashtra and parts of Goa from July 29 to August 1. Meanwhile, rainfall activity would increase over Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar during July 29-30 and over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during July 29-31. Crocodile Seen on Roads of Sangli District in Maharashtra After Water Level of Krishna River Rises Due to Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

"Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over West Bengal during next 24 hours, over Jharkhand on 29th-30th July and over Chhattisgarh on 30th July and over East Madhya Pradesh on 31st July", the IMD said. The weather agency said that a well-marked low-pressure area is seen over coastal Bangladesh & adjoining West Bengal which is likely to move westwards across West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 48 hours.

