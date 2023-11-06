The Odd-Even Method is returning in the national capital again! In view of the deteriorating air quality, the Odd-Even vehicle system will be applicable from November 13 to 20 in the city, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Monday, November 6. The Delhi government’s Odd-Even system is a traffic limitation plan which permits private automobiles with registration numbers ending in odd digits on odd days and even digits on even dates. Delhi Air Pollution: Government May Stop Construction Work in National Capital If AQI Remains Above 400.

Odd-Even Vehicle System Returns in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai says "In view of air pollution, the Odd-Even vehicle system will be applicable for one week from 13th to 20th November..." pic.twitter.com/IPBTrxoOOE — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

