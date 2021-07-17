Bhubaneswar, July 17: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her two kids by pushing them into a well following a dispute with her husband in Kandhamal district of Odisha, police said on Saturday. According to police, Bhagyalaxmi Patra, a resident of Raikia Block in the Kandhamal district had left home with her five-year-old son and 9-year old daughter after having a quarrel with her husband M Rajesh Patra on Friday afternoon.

According to sources, Bhagyalaxmi Patra had a quarrel with her husband M. Rajesh Patra over some unknown issues. Angry over the quarrel, the woman left the house along with her two children. On Saturday morning, when Rajesh searched for them, found his wife near the well and was shocked to learn that Bhagyalaxmi pushed their two kids into the well. With the help of local fire service personnel, police have recovered the dead bodies from the well. Pune Shocker: Man Attempts to Kill Wife Over Domestic Dispute, Arrested.

"We suspect that the woman had pushed the kids into the well. The woman, Bhagyalaxmi, got a minor injury on her leg but she is stable. This incident is the fallout of a family dispute. Further investigation is on," sub-divisional police officer, G. Udayagiri, Tirupati Rao Patnaik told IANS. The police have come to know that Rajesh was having an extramarital affair, for which, there were quarrels between the two.

