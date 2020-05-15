Orissa High Court Asks Lawyers Not to Wear Black Coat, Gown While Appearing Through Video Conferencing

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Bhubaneswar, May 15: After the Supreme Court, the Orissa High Court (HC) has asked lawyers appearing through video conferencing not to wear black coat and gown as a precautionary measure to contain spread of COVID-19 infection.

The court advised the lawyers to wear plain white shirt/white salwar kameez/white saree with plain white neckband instead until further orders.

"In view of the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19, under prevailing circumstances, the learned advocates appearing before the High Court of Orissa through virtual court system, as a precautionary measure, need not to wear black coat and gown till the medical exigencies exists," said an HC order.

The order has been issued by Chief Justice Justice Mohammad Rafiq on Thursday.

Earlier on May 13, the Supreme Court had issued a circular relaxing the dress code for advocates.

After considering medical advice in light of the ongoing pandemic, the Apex court had directed to avoid black coats and gowns for the time being.