New Delhi, July 3: The government on Friday said that it has distributed over 2.02 crore N95 masks and more than 1.18 crore Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to States/ UTs/ central Institutions, free of cost since April 1, 2020. Apart from this, the government said that it has distributed over 6.12 crore Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets along with 11,300 ‘Make in India’ ventilators to States/ UTs/ central Institutions.

Detailing the number of PPEs and N95 masks distributed across the country, the government said that till now, 7.81 lakh PPEs and 12.76 lakh N95 masks have been supplied in Delhi, 11.78 lakh PPEs and 20.64 N95 masks in Maharashtra, and 5.39 lakh PPEs and 9.81 lakh N95 masks in Tamil Nadu by Union Health Ministry. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 20,903 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

Maharashtra remained the worst pandemic hit state in the country with a spike of 6,328 cases on Friday. The state has a total of 1,86,626 cases, including 8,178 deaths. The second affected state in the country is Tamil Nadu with 98,392 confirmed cases, of which, 1,321 people have died, 56,021 recovered and 41,050 are active. Delhi with a total of 92,175 cases, including 2,864 deaths and 63,007 recoveries is on the third spot.

The coronavirus cases in India continued to rise with the highest single-day spike of 20,903 cases on Friday. The COVID-19 count in the country touched 6,25,544 on July 3, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The death count rose to 18,213 while a total of 3,79,891 people had recovered and were discharged from hospitals. India's COVID-19 recovery rate is 60.72 percent.

