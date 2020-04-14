P Chidambaram Backs Lockdown Extension, Takes Swipe at PM Narendra Modi For 'Ignoring The Plight of Poor', Says 'Cry, My Beloved Country'

Congress leader P Chidambaram, coronavirus lockdown and PM Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, April 14: Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday expressed disappointment that the poor had been left to fend for themselves and slammed the Narenda Modi-led central government. He even stated that despite the Union government has money and food, people are crying for it amid coronavirus lockdown.

Taking a swipe at PM Narendra Modi after his address to nation, Chidambaram took to Twitter and wrote, "The poor have been left to fend for themselves for 21+19 days, including practically soliciting food. There is money, there is food, but the government will not release either money or food. Cry, my beloved country." Lockdown Extended in India Till May 3, Announces PM Narendra Modi in Address to The Nation on Coronavirus Crisis.

In his series of tweets, Chidambaram alleged that the government had not paid any heed to the suggestions of Raghuram Rajan, Jean Dreze, Prabhat Patnaik and Abhijit Banerjee. The senior Congress leader wrote, "CMs’ demand for money elicited no response. Not a rupee has been added to the miserly package of March 25, 2020. From Raghuram Rajan to Jean Dreze, from Prabhat Patnaik to Abhijit Banerji, their advice has fallen on deaf years."

Chidambaram also commented on PM Modi's address. He wrote, "But beyond the lockdown, what was ‘new’ in PM’s new year message?

It is obvious that livelihood for the poor — their survival — is not among the priorities of the government."

Here's the series of tweets by Chidambaram:

Earlier, Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his special address to the nation on Tuesday extended the total lockdown in India till May 3, 2020. Modi said the decision has been taken after feedback received from experts, state governments and citizen groups.

Also, PM Modi announced that certain relaxations will be allowed in areas with the least COVID-19 hotspots from April 20, adding, the relaxations would be allowed only if measures of social distancing are strictly followed.