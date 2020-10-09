Chennai, October 9: Southern Railway added 'Pasumai', an eco-friendly battery-operated dual-mode shunting loco to its fleet on Friday. The Chennai Division of Southern Railway has developed a battery-cum-AC operated, dual-mode shunting locomotive to work both in electric and non-electric (no wire) sections.

The locomotive has been engaged in shunting the empty coaches between Chennai Central Railway Station and Basin Bridge yard. The Electric Loco Shed in Arakkonam has converted a WAG5HA locomotive into this eco-friendly, cost-effective model. It has been fitted with two sets of 110V, 1,100 AH, VRLA batteries equipped with 2 battery charges to facilitate a 3-step speed control, according to a statement from Indian Railways. Indian Railways to End Colonial-Era Practice of 'Bungalow Peons', Board Says No to Fresh Appointments of TADK.

Pasumai Locomotive:

Southern Railway adds 'Pasumai', an eco friendly battery operated dual mode shunting loco to its fleet! Electric Loco Shed, Arakkonam has converted 23061/WAG5HA Electric Locomotive. It can run in both wired/unwired sections. pic.twitter.com/8gAyIFDrRT — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 9, 2020

It is believed that Pasumai will prove advantageous in easing the shunting requirements of the 24-coach empty rake. This loco can also be utilised in emergency situations like an accident to reach the breakdown spots even when the Overhead Equipment (OHE) supply is not available.

This loco can be utilised in emergency situations like an accident to reach the breakdown spots even when the Overhead Equipment (OHE) supply is not available. An award to the employees of ELS/AJJ was announced for the 'meritorious' and 'noteworthy project'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2020 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).