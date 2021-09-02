New Delhi, September 2: A day after marginal reduction in fuel rates, the prices of petrol and diesel have been kept unchanged by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Thursday, September 2 across the four metros. The rates of petrol and diesel have reached sky-rocketing heights, with petrol prices crossing the Rs 100-mark in several cities across the country. In Delhi the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 101.34 per litre and Rs 88.77 per litre respectively on Thursday, September 2. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 107.39 per litre on Thursday, September 2. Meanwhile, the price of diesel stands at Rs 96.33 in Maharashtra's capital city on Thursday, September 2 as the rates of fuel have remained unchanged today. The price of petrol breached the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on May 29 this year and has remained beyond it since then. Petrol To Become Cheaper in Puducherry By Rs 2.43 Per Litre As Rangasamy Govt Cuts VAT by 3%.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On September 2, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.34 Rs 88.77 Mumbai Rs 107.39 Rs 96.33 Kolkata Rs 101.72 Rs 91.84 Chennai Rs 99.08 Rs 93.38

Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Kolkata stood at Rs 101.72 per litre on September 2, Thursday. The price of diesel in West Bengal's capital city stood at Rs 91.84 per litre on Thursday. In Chennai the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 99.08 per litre and Rs 93.38 per litre respectively on Thursday. The rates of diesel and petrol have been kept unchanged across the metros on September 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2021 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).