New Delhi, July 9: The Centre on Thursday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in response to a petition which sought transfer of amount deposited in PM CARES fund to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The government claimed that the existence of an existing statutory funds body do not bar the creation of another to accept voluntary donations. BJP Seeks Accountability for 70 Years but Silent on PM CARES Fund, Says Congress.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) was incorporated on March 28, with Modi appealing the countrymen to generously donate towards bolstering the government's effort in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Update by ANI

Centre has filed an affidavit before Supreme Court on PM CARES fund. The affidavit filed by Central government said, "the existence of statutory funds for relief work like National and States' disaster response funds do not prohibit other funds which accept voluntary donations." — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

The Prime Minister is chairman of the trust which would administer the usage of funds, whereas, the Home Minister, Finance Minister and Defence Minister are its members. The move had drawn flak from the Opposition, which had called it an "opaque" body.

The plea challenging the incorporation of PM CARES Fund and transfer of all donated amounts to the existing NDRF was filed in the Supreme Court by NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation.

The apex court, after taking cognisance of the plea, had asked the Centre on June 18 to respond. The government, in its affidavit, stated: "the existence of statutory funds for relief work like National and States' disaster response funds do not prohibit other funds which accept voluntary donations."

The petition also demands the government to release all details related to the contributions received so far, and how the government has utilised the amount since the incorporation of the fund.

