New Delhi, December 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off India’s first Driverless Train for Delhi Metro. The train will be operational on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, connecting Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden. Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi said, “The first metro in the country was started with the efforts of Atal Ji. When our govt was formed in 2014, only five cities had metro services & today 18 cities have metro rail service. By 2025, we will take this service to more than 25 cities.”

PM Modi highlighted the importance of “Make in India” for the expansion of metro services. He added, “It reduces cost, savings foreign currency and provides more employment to Indian people.” The PM inaugurated the driverless metro via video conferencing.

PM Narendra Modi Launching Driverless Metro:

First metro in the country was started with the efforts of Atal Ji. When our govt was formed in 2014, only 5 cities had metro services & today 18 cities have metro rail service. By 2025, we will take this service to more than 25 cities: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/sN4jZ1kpui — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

Notably, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also announced its plans to introduce the driverless technology on the 57-km Pink Line corridor (Shiv Vihar-Majlis Park). It will be operation by mid-2021. At present, the driverless metro is available on the 37 km Magenta metro line. The driverless trains will be fully automated and will eliminate the possibilities of human errors.

The Prime Minister also launched the National Common Mobility Card. It is an inter-operable transport facility with a single card. The facility allows people to pay for travel, retail shopping and money withdrawal.

