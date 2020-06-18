Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

PM Narendra Modi Launches Auction Process of 41 Coal Mines for Commercial Mining, Calls It 'Big Step to Make India Self-Reliant in Energy Sector'

News Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 11:49 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: Youtube)

New Delhi, June 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the auction process of 41 coal mines for commercial mining. He said that it is a big step to make India Atmanirbhar in the energy sector. He added that the country will turn the novel coronavirus crisis into an opportunity. COVID-19 Crisis Should Be Turned into an Opportunity for Self-Reliant India, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"India will turn this COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity. It has taught India to be self-reliant. India to reduce its dependence on imports. To make India self-reliant in the energy sector, a major step is being taken today. It has been decided to open up the coal and mining sector for competition, capital, participation and technology," PM Modi said.

ANI Tweet:

PM Modi's Address:

"For decades, the country's coal sector was entangled in a web of captive and non-captive. It was excluded from the competition, there was a big problem of transparency. After 2014, several steps were taken to change this situation. Coal sector got strengthened due to steps taken," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister went on to explain that Atmanirbhar Bharat means that we become the biggest exporters of the commodities we now import. "Maamla to koyle ka hai, par heere ke sapne dekh ke chalna hai (the matter is of coal but we have to dreams of diamonds)," PM Modi said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

