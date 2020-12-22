New Delhi, Dec 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of the Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal on Thursday.

He will join the event at 11 am via videoconference, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. The Prime Minister is the Chancellor of the University.

Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is also the oldest central university based in Santiniketan, a neighbourhood of Bolpur city in Birbhum district. PM Narendra Modi Calls Aligarh Muslim University 'Mini India', Lauds Varsity's Contribution During COVID-19.

In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared a central university and "an Institution of National Importance" by an Act of Parliament.

Visva-Bharati followed the pedagogy system devised by Tagore, though gradually it evolved the format which modern universities elsewhere follow.

The West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will be among those present on the occasion.

