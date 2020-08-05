Ayodhya, August 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, the head priest of Hanuman Garhi Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas ji Maharaj said that the PM's visit to Ayodhya is a proud moment. He said the Prime Minister will be honoured with a a headgear, a silver crown & a stole with name of Lord Ram printed. "We'll honour him with a headgear, a silver crown & a stole with name of Lord Ram printed. We also hope that he rings the 3.5 quintal bell and proceed towards Ram Janmabhoomi, the head priest of Hanuman Garhi said. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Today, Ayodhya Gears Up For Witnessing History at Hands of PM Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister is among the 175 people who will be present at the ceremony. Ahead of the ceremony, Ayodhya has been decked up and has been been painted yellow. At the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya today, PM Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir Trust Chief Nritya Gopaldas, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath will be on the stage for the event.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Lucknow airport at 10.35 am and then fly down to the Saket Degree College helipad in Ayodhya at 11.30 am. His first stop will be the Hanuman Garhi temple after which he will visit the Ram Janmabhoomi area by noon and offer prayers there.

