New Delhi, January 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata on January 7.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said, "The second campus of CNCI has been built in line with the Prime Minister's vision to expand and upgrade the health facilities in all parts of the country. CNCI was facing a heavy load of cancer patients and a need for expansion was being felt for sometime. This need will be fulfilled through the second campus."

The second campus of CNCI has been built at a cost of over Rs 530 crore, out of which around Rs 400 crore have been provided by the Union government and rest by the West Bengal government, in the ratio of 75:25. The campus is a 460-bedded comprehensive cancer centre unit with cutting edge infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment and care. PM Narendra Modi, New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Hopeful of New Cooperation Initiatives in Climate Action, Green Energy.

The campus is equipped with modern facilities like Nuclear Medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT scanner, Radionuclide therapy unit, endoscopy suite, modern brachytherapy units etc.

"The campus will also work as an advanced cancer research facility and will provide comprehensive care to cancer patients, especially those from Eastern and Northeastern parts of the country," the PMO said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2022 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).