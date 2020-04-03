PM Narendra Modi Video Message to India Live Streaming: Watch The Prime Minister's Message to The Nation Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a video message on his official Twitter handle over the coronavirus outbreak. The message which was posted at 9 am today morning is also streamed live on state broadcaster DD News and other news channels. Catch all the live news updates related to the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the nation.

On his Twitter handle earlier today, PM Modi urged all citizens to do watch the video. "In a short while from now, at 9 AM, will be sharing a video message for the people of India. Do watch," PM Modi tweeted.

Watch Live Streaming of PM Modi's Video Message at DD News:

PM Modi had first declared on Thursday that he would be sharing a video message but did not specify the subject. "At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi and English on Thursday.