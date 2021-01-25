32 children have been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021. The Government of India has been awarding the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments, in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery.
The awardee children are from 32 districts of 21 States/UTs. 7 awards have been given in the field of Art & Culture, 9 awards have been given for Innovation and 5 for scholastic achievements. 7 children have won in Sports category, 3 children have been felicitated for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service.
While commending the young achievers, the Hon’ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has stated in a message that “I am hopeful that Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021 would not only motivate the winners but will also encourage millions of other young children to dream, aspire and stretch their limits. Let us all do our personal best to take our nation to new zenith of success and prosperity.” Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021: 32 Children Awarded for Their Exceptional Abilities and Outstanding Accomplishments, PM Narendra Modi To Interact With Awardees Tomorrow.
List of the PMRBP, 2021 awardees are as under:
AWARDEES OF PRADHAN MANTRI RASHTRIYA BAL PURASKAR, 2021
|S. No.
|Name
|State
|Category
|1
|Ameya Lagudu
|Andhra Pradesh
|Art and Culture
|2
|Vyom Ahuja
|Uttar Pradesh
|Art and Culture
|3
|Hrudaya R Krishnan
|Kerala
|Art and Culture
|4
|Anurag Ramola
|Uttarakhand
|Art and Culture
|5
|Tanuj Samaddar
|Assam
|Art and Culture
|6
|Venish Keisham
|Manipur
|Art and Culture
|7
|Souhardya De
|West Bengal
|Art and Culture
|8
|Jyoti Kumari
|Bihar
|Bravery
|9
|Kunwar Divyansh Singh
|Uttar Pradesh
|Bravery
|10
|Kameshwar Jagannath Waghmare
|Maharashtra
|Bravery
|11
|Rakeshkrishna K
|Karnataka
|Innovation
|12
|Shreenabh Moujesh Agrawal
|Maharashtra
|Innovation
|13
|Veer Kashyap
|Karnataka
|Innovation
|14
|Namya Joshi
|Punjab
|Innovation
|15
|Archit Rahul Patil
|Maharashtra
|Innovation
|16
|Ayush Ranjan
|Sikkim
|Innovation
|17
|Hemesh Chadalavada
|Telangana
|Innovation
|18
|Chirag Bhansali
|Uttar Pradesh
|Innovation
|19
|Harmanjot Singh
|Jammu And
Kashmir
|Innovation
|20
|Mohd Shadab
|Uttar Pradesh
|Scholastic
|21
|Anand
|Rajasthan
|Scholastic
|22
|Anvesh Subham Pradhan
|Odisha
|Scholastic
|23
|Anuj Jain
|Madhya Pradesh
|Scholastic
|24
|Sonit Sisolekar
|Maharashtra
|Scholastic
|25
|Prasiddhi Singh
|Tamil Nadu
|Social Service
|26
|Savita Kumari
|Jharkhand
|Sports
|27
|Arshiya Das
|Tripura
|Sports
|28
|Palak Sharma
|Madhya Pradesh
|Sports
|29
|Mohammad Rafey
|Uttar Pradesh
|Sports
|30
|Kaamya Karthikeyan
|Maharashtra
|Sports
|31
|Khushi Chirag Patel
|Gujarat
|Sports
|32
|Mantra Jitendra Harkhani
|Gujarat
|Sports
Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will virtually interact with the Awardees tomorrow, the 25th January, 2021 through Video-Conferencing.
