32 children have been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021. The Government of India has been awarding the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments, in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery.

The awardee children are from 32 districts of 21 States/UTs. 7 awards have been given in the field of Art & Culture, 9 awards have been given for Innovation and 5 for scholastic achievements. 7 children have won in Sports category, 3 children have been felicitated for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service.

While commending the young achievers, the Hon’ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has stated in a message that “I am hopeful that Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021 would not only motivate the winners but will also encourage millions of other young children to dream, aspire and stretch their limits. Let us all do our personal best to take our nation to new zenith of success and prosperity.” Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021: 32 Children Awarded for Their Exceptional Abilities and Outstanding Accomplishments, PM Narendra Modi To Interact With Awardees Tomorrow.

List of the PMRBP, 2021 awardees are as under:

AWARDEES OF PRADHAN MANTRI RASHTRIYA BAL PURASKAR, 2021

S. No. Name State Category 1 Ameya Lagudu Andhra Pradesh Art and Culture 2 Vyom Ahuja Uttar Pradesh Art and Culture 3 Hrudaya R Krishnan Kerala Art and Culture 4 Anurag Ramola Uttarakhand Art and Culture 5 Tanuj Samaddar Assam Art and Culture 6 Venish Keisham Manipur Art and Culture 7 Souhardya De West Bengal Art and Culture 8 Jyoti Kumari Bihar Bravery 9 Kunwar Divyansh Singh Uttar Pradesh Bravery 10 Kameshwar Jagannath Waghmare Maharashtra Bravery 11 Rakeshkrishna K Karnataka Innovation 12 Shreenabh Moujesh Agrawal Maharashtra Innovation 13 Veer Kashyap Karnataka Innovation 14 Namya Joshi Punjab Innovation 15 Archit Rahul Patil Maharashtra Innovation 16 Ayush Ranjan Sikkim Innovation 17 Hemesh Chadalavada Telangana Innovation 18 Chirag Bhansali Uttar Pradesh Innovation 19 Harmanjot Singh Jammu And Kashmir Innovation 20 Mohd Shadab Uttar Pradesh Scholastic 21 Anand Rajasthan Scholastic 22 Anvesh Subham Pradhan Odisha Scholastic 23 Anuj Jain Madhya Pradesh Scholastic 24 Sonit Sisolekar Maharashtra Scholastic 25 Prasiddhi Singh Tamil Nadu Social Service 26 Savita Kumari Jharkhand Sports 27 Arshiya Das Tripura Sports 28 Palak Sharma Madhya Pradesh Sports 29 Mohammad Rafey Uttar Pradesh Sports 30 Kaamya Karthikeyan Maharashtra Sports 31 Khushi Chirag Patel Gujarat Sports 32 Mantra Jitendra Harkhani Gujarat Sports

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will virtually interact with the Awardees tomorrow, the 25th January, 2021 through Video-Conferencing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2021 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).