New Delhi, August 22: The Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt on Saturday said that the health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged and he is being treated for a respiratory infection. The hospital administration stated that 84-year-old veteran leader, who underwent life-saving emergency for a brain clot earlier this month, continues to be on ventilatory support.

Releasing the health bulletin, the Army Hospital (R&R) said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose and is being treated for a respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support: Army Hospital." Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President Remains Critical on Ventilator, Hospital Says He Is Hemodynamically Stable.

Here's what Army Hospital said:

Earlier, the former President was also found to be COVID-19 positive when he was admitted for life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot. He was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 pm on August 10. Following this, he developed a lung infection, Mukherjee's health condition deteriorated. Mukherjee has been hospitalised for the past eleven days and on ventilator support following brain surgery.

