New Delhi, August 31: The Supreme Court today imposed a fine of Re 1 on activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the contempt of court case. According to an ANI update, Bhushan 'gratefully accepted' the fine imposed by the apex court in the contempt case. He further informed that his lawyer and senior colleague Rajiv Dhavan "contributed 1 Re immediately" after the contempt judgement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the top court asked Bhushan to pay a fine of Rupee 1 within September 15. It added saying that if Bhushan failed to deposit the fine, he would have to undergo sentence for three months and would be debarred from practice for three months. Prashant Bhushan Fined Re 1 by Supreme Court in Contempt Case, to Face 3-Month Jail if He Refuses to Pay It by September 15; Here’s What SC Said While Pronouncing Its Decision.

My lawyer and senior colleague Rajiv Dhavan contributed 1 Re immediately after the contempt judgement today which I gratefully accepted: Prashant Bhushan https://t.co/o6mQ8kgd2Q — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

The Supreme Court bench informed that the court's decisions cannot be influenced by the publications or opinions in the media and noted that Bhushan's statements to the press even before they were considered by this court was to influence the proceedings. Freedom of expression is there but the rights of others should also be respected, the bench said.

Also, highlighting that the press conference by four Supreme Court judges in January 2018 was wrong, the bench said, "judges are not supposed to hold a press conference".

