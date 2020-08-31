New Delhi, August 31: The Supreme Court today imposed a fine of Re 1 on activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the contempt of court case. According to an ANI update, Bhushan 'gratefully accepted' the fine imposed by the apex court in the contempt case. He further informed that his lawyer and senior colleague Rajiv Dhavan "contributed 1 Re immediately" after the contempt judgement on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the top court asked Bhushan to pay a fine of Rupee 1 within September 15. It added saying that if Bhushan failed to deposit the fine, he would have to undergo sentence for three months and would be debarred from practice for three months. Prashant Bhushan Fined Re 1 by Supreme Court in Contempt Case, to Face 3-Month Jail if He Refuses to Pay It by September 15; Here’s What SC Said While Pronouncing Its Decision.
My lawyer and senior colleague Rajiv Dhavan contributed 1 Re immediately after the contempt judgement today which I gratefully accepted: Prashant Bhushan https://t.co/o6mQ8kgd2Q
— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).