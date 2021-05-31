Pune, May 31: Pune has been witnessing light rainfall activity along with thunderstorms and gusty winds for the past few days, bringing respite to people from the scorching heat. In its weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday has predicted light rainfall, thunderstorm activity over the city till June 5 due to the effect of westerlies. The IMD said that Pune would experience cloudy skies accompanied by thunder activity and lightning during the evening hours.

Over the past few days. overcast conditions prevailed over the city with rainfall and strong winds reported in several areas. On May 30, Shivajinagar and Lohegaon observatories in Pune recorded maximum temperatures of 34.1 degrees and 34.7 degrees, respectively. Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecast division of the IMD was quoted by TOI saying that there is no strong active system present over the state as of now, but moisture incursion is taking place due to the influence of Westerly Winds. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon To Be Normal in India, Expected To Be 98% of Long Period Average, Says IMD.

The impact can be seen across all four meteorological divisions — Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Marathwada and Vidarbha. Due to the current weather conditions, Maharashtra is expected to get light rainfall for the next few days. Almost all observatories across the four meteorological divisions recorded a drop in maximum temperature in the range of 3-4 degrees in the state.

