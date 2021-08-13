Pune, August 13: In an incident of online fraud, a woman in Pune was duped of Rs 4.75 lakh by a cyber fraudster by posing as army personnel. The 28-year-old woman got cheated while she was trying to rent out her property. The fraudster swindled the money from the victim’s account by tricking her. The incident took place last month. Mumbai Woman Duped of Rs 92,000 While Trying To Sell Old Sofa Online in Chembur, Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, last month, the woman posted an ad on a prominent property renting facilitation platform. In the ad, she mentioned details of her property. On July 2, she was approached by two men, who identified themselves as Army personnel. They showed interest in her property and in gaining her trust. They even shared their Army credentials.

However, their credentials were fake. As per the media report, the fraudsters asked for online payment details of the woman for paying the money. However, they asked for her account details on the pretext of a technical glitch. Later, Rs 4.75 lakh was deducted from the complainant’s account. Online Fraud In Maharashtra: Man Duped Of Rs 1.30 Lakh by Cyber Fraudster While Trying To Rent Out His Flat in Pune's Pimri-Chinchwad; Case Registered.

The men told the woman that the money was debited for her account due to some technical issue it would be deposited after some time. After the woman realise that she was duped of her money, she approached the cybercrime cell. An FIR was registered into the matter. A probe has been launched into the case.

Earlier this week, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly duped of Rs 2.39 by a cyber fraudster while selling her furniture online. The man impersonated an army man to trick the woman from Mumbai into transferring the amount from her account. A police complaint was lodged in this regard.

