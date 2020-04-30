Punjab: Dera Bassi Woman Hangs Herself After 9-Year-Old Son Ignores Her Request to Make Tea

Suicide Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mohali, April 30: In an unfortunate incident, a 30-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself on Wednesday after her nine-year-old son ignored her request to make her tea. The incident took place at Gulmohar City in Dera Bassi area of Punjab's Mohali. The woman took the drastic step after her son kept playing games on the mobile phone and not listen to her request to make tea, Hindustan Times reported. Mental Health Challenges Higher in Young Mothers: Study.

According to the report, the woman has two children. Her husband is a private electrician. Her husband said that he and his elder son were playing games on mobile when the woman went to another room and hanged herself. Mumbai: 52-Year-Old Woman Jumps to Death After Daughter Suspects Her of Stealing Gold Valuables.

The incident came to light when her husband saw her hanging. He immediately called the police. No suicide note was found by cops. Before committing suicide, the woman called her sister and asked to take care of her kids and disconnected the call.

Satvir Singh, the investigating officer, told HT, that around three years ago the woman lost her brother and since then she used to get upset on trivial matters. Meanwhile, the body has been shifted to a hospital for an autopsy. An investigation has been launched into the matter.