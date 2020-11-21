Chandigarh, November 21: The railway blockade imposed by protesting farmers in Punjab since September-end, to mark their angst against the Centre's controversial farm Bills, has temporarily ended. The farmer unions on Saturday announced that they will allow the resumption of all trains from November 23, for a period of 15 days. Farm Bill Protest: Railways Lose Rs 1,200 Crore Due to Farmers' Stir at 32 Places.

The farmers, while agreeing to interimly suspend their agitation, threatened to re-launch the protests if the Centre fails to address their concerns. Over the next 15 days, they will hold talks with representatives of the central government over the laws that are feared to dilute the MSP regime.

"Farmer unions have announced allowing resumption of all trains from the day after tomorrow for 15 days during which Central Govt should open talks. If talks don't happen in 15 days, then agitation will resume," said a statement issued by the Information & Public Relations Department, Punjab.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh lauded the farmer unions for suspending the railway blockade. The move, he said, will relieve the state economy which was stressed due to the suspension of trains including those ferryings goods.

"Had a fruitful meeting with Kisan Unions. Happy to share that starting 23rd Nov night, Kisan Unions have decided to end rail blockades for 15 days. I welcome this step since it will restore normalcy to our economy. I urge Central Govt to resume rail services to Punjab forthwith," the Punjab CM said following his meeting the agrarian bodies.

