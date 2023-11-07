Chandigarh, November 7: Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer tied the knot with Gurveen Kaur, a doctor, here on Tuesday. The wedding ceremony was solemnised in line with Sikh rituals, according to party sources.

Hayer, 33, is a two-time MLA from Barnala and is a Cabinet minister in the Bhagwant Mann government. Besides sports, Hayer also holds the portfolios of water resources, conservation of land and water, mines and geology and science, technology and environment. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Wedding Venue Looks Ethereal As Festivities Pick Momentum (Watch Video).

Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer Wedding Video

Dr Gurveen Kaur is a radiologist by profession. Her family is settled in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Hayer is the third minister to get married after the formation of the AAP government in Punjab. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's New Wedding Pictures From Grand Marriage Celebration Go Viral.

Last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Gurpreet Kaur. This year, Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains got married to IPS officer Dr Jyoti Yadav.