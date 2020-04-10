Racism in Hyderabad: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Praises Telangana Police for Action Against Supermarket That Denied Permission to Manipur Students

Two Students From Manipur Denied Entry Into Supermarket in Hyderabad. (Photo Credits: Twitter Video Grab)

New Delhi, April 10: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju on Friday praised Telangana police for its prompt action against a supermarket in Hyderabad after two youths from Manipur were denied entry in an alleged case of racial discrimination. A day after Rachakonda Police Commissioner tweeted that they have booked and arrested store manager and two guards for not allowing the two students to enter the store, Rijiju praised Rachakonda police.

"I appreciate such prompt actions by @RachakondaCop police. This kind of humane gesture spreads positive messages and make our country united," tweeted the minister. Racism in Hyderabad: Two Students From Manipur Denied Entry Into Supermarket (Watch Video).

Kiren Rijuju Tweet:

I appreciate such prompt actions by @RachakondaCop police. This kind of humane gesture spreads positive messages and make our country united. https://t.co/qYqjyKnhAK — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 10, 2020

One Jonah had tweeted that his two friends were not allowed to enter the grocery store at Vanasthalipuram for looking like foreigners. He had also tagged Rijiju, who had inquired about the location.

Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao, who was also tagged, had requested the DGP to instruct all police commissioners and superintendents of police to take up these issues seriously with retail association and send out a clear message.

"This is absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable. Racism in any form should be dealt with sternly," Rama Rao tweeted.

Subsequently, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat tweeted that a case against the store manager and two guards of Star Market is registered at Vanasthalipuram police station.

The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc of any particular group or class), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant) and 341 (wrongful restraint).

Meanwhile, Bhagwath called the two Mainpuri youths - Angam Weapon and Thangkai Haokip to his office on Friday, interacted with them and handed over rice bags and pulse packets as a gesture.

The police commissioner, who started his career in Indian Police Service in 1997 at Manipur and has knowledge of Manipuri language, society and culture, reassured them to reach him in case of any emergency.

Bhagwat warned managements of super markets that any discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, race, language etc will not be tolerated. Rachakonda is one of three police commissionerates covering Hyderabad and its surroundings.