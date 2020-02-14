Rahul Gandhi Attacks Modi Government On One Year of Pulwama Attack, Asks 'Who Benefited Most And What is the Outcome of the Inquiry?'

Rahul Gandhi | (Photo Credits: Twitter/INC)

New Delhi, February 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday remembered the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack last year and asked who benefitted the most from the attack and what is the outcome of the inquiry into it. Gandhi asked who in the BJP government had been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack.

"Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?" he asked on Twitter. Pulwama Terror Attack of February 14, 2019: One Year on, Here's a Look at What Happened and How India Responded.

Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? pic.twitter.com/KZLbdOkLK5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2020

On February 14 last year, Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber Adeel Ahmed Dar drove an explosive-laden car into a convoy of security forces, killing 40 personnel.