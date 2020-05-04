Rahul Gandhi to Discuss COVID-19 Economic Fall Out With Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee at 9 AM Today

File image of Rahul Gandhi and Abhijit Banerjee | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 5: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a conversation with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on the economic impact of coronavirus outbreak in India. The dialogue between them would begin at 9 am today and could be viewed live via the YouTube channel of Gandhi or social media handles of the Congress party. Rs 65,000 Crore Needed to Help Poor Amid Lockdown, Raghuram Rajan Tells Rahul Gandhi.

"Tomorrow at 9 AM, tune in to watch my conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fall out of the #COVID19 crisis: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi," Gandhi said in a tweet on Monday, appealing the nation to join the conversation on YouTube at the specified time.

See Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

Tomorrow at 9 AM, tune in to watch my conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fall out of the #COVID19 crisis. To join the conversation & for regular video updates, subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://t.co/4WBysSnKTg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2020

Banerjee was, in December last year, awarded with the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. He, along with his wife Esther Duflo, were honoured for their "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty". Days after winning the award, Banerjee had also visited India where he held brief interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Banerjee had, on earlier occasions, backed the Congress for their Nyay Scheme -- which is aimed at transferring direct cash benefits to a percentile of India's households who fall in the low-income group.

Gandhi's conversation with Banerjee tomorrow will be second of his series of dialogues with eminent personalities to find solutions to the economic challenges which the nation faces due to the outbreak of coronavirus. While the lockdown has grounded the Indian economy, the growth was already staggered due to a persistent slowdown. In the past week, the former Congress chief held a similar dialogue with ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.