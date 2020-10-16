Ahmedabad, October 16: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Gujarat till October 17 due to a well marked low pressure area over Eastcentral Arabian Sea off north Maharashtra coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that the low pressure area with cyclonic circulation is very likely concentrate into a Depression over Arabian Sea off north Maharashtra-south Gujarat coasts during next 24 hours. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

For October 16, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat, especially over coastal districts of south Gujarat. On October 17, light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places would occur over Gujarat state, the IMD said. In the wake of the weather conditions, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Maharashtra-south Gujarat coasts during next 3 days.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also said that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri and Tirupattur districts of Tamil Nadu on October 17. Giving details about the withdrawal of monsoon, the IMD said that the withdrawal line of the Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through Faizabad, Fatehpur, Nowgong, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Porbandar.

