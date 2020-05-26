Rajasthan Govt Issues SOPs for Taxis and Auto-Rickshaws to Travel To and From Railway Station, Airport and Hospitals; Here Are All Details

Autos and taxis in Rajasthan. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Jaipur, May 26: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan on Tuesday released a circular of standard operating procedure (SOPs) for taxis and auto-rickshaws to travel to and from railway station, airport and hospitals, in red zones. However, that state government has still not allowed taxis and auto-rickshaws in containment zones.

In the latest circular, the government had barred taxi drivers from carrying 2 passengers, while for autos, only one passenger has been allowed. Also, social distancing, wearing masks and maintaining proper hygiene practice to prevent coronavirus spread has also been advised. Expressing happiness over the ease in lockdown norms, an auto driver said, "We've faced huge loss in last 2 months. We thank govt for this relief. Waiting for more places to open". Rajasthan Government Allows Sale of Paan, Gutkha and Tobacco.

Here's what auto drivers say:

Jaipur: Rajasthan govt has allowed taxis&auto-rickshaws to travel to&from railway station,airport,&hospitals, in red zones, except containment zones. An auto driver says,"We've faced huge loss in last 2 months. We thank govt for this relief. Waiting for more places to open". pic.twitter.com/ibFEBm8Wkm — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

Here's the SOPs advised by government:

Rajasthan Govt permits taxis & autorickshaws (including aggregators like Ola & Uber) to travel to & from railway station,airport,& hospitals, in red zones, except containment zones. 2 passengers along with driver in taxis & 1 passenger along with driver in autorickshaws allowed. pic.twitter.com/Q7SmE5HMqk — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Earlier, the government on Monday allowed the sale of paan, gutkha and tobacco for take away. However, the government said that prohibition on consumption of tobacco products and spitting in public places will remain in force in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.