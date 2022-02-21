Jaipur, February 21: The crime branch of the city police on Sunday busted multiple dance bars across the city. Twelve people have been arrested. Based on a tip-off, police constituted teams and conducted raids. As many as 27 people were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the racket.

As per a report published in Times of India, several raids on hotels and dance bars were conducted in Shipra Path, Shyam Nagar, Shivdaspura, Ramnagriya, Sanjay Circle, and Jalupura, areas of the city police stations. Dileep’s House In Aluva Faces Police Raid After New Allegations Resurface Against Actor In Malayalam Actress Sexual Assault Case.

"Teams examined the information and conducted raids and searches," additional commissioner of police, Ajay Pal Lamba said. As per Lamba, the action is likely against officials of the police station where the clubs were located. "We are also investigating the suspected human trafficking case," Lamba said. Further probe into the matter is underway.

