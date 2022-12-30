Jaipur, Dec 30: Thieves barged into the residence of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) supremo and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal located in Jaipur and fled with many valuables, including cash, gold and silver jewellery.

Beniwal himself shared the information on his Twitter handle and said that an FIR was lodged at the Jalupura police station on Friday morning.

The Rajasthan MP filed the complaint at Jalupura police station alleging that valuable antique items, jewellery and cash have been stolen from his house.

Beniwal said in the report that the thieves broke into the house and stole Rs 1.5 lakh, four gold bracelets, four rings, silver coins, antiques, kitchen taps and quilts and blankets. Police have registered the case and started investigation.

Jalupura officials said that after getting the information about the incident, the team was sent to the spot. CCTV footage installed in the area is being scrutinised. The special cell of the same district has also been set up in this. Soon the miscreants will be caught, the police said.

Beniwal questioned the police efficiency and said that his house is 100 meters away from the police station. "In the Jaipur Commissionerate, theft is being reported at the house of the MP, then what will happen to the common people," he said.

MP Beniwal said that after informing the police, he also informed ACS Home about the theft at his house. Police have registered the case but no action has been taken so far. Beniwal said that valuable gifts given by people were kept at his house.

The law and order situation in the state has collapsed and thieves and criminals are committing crimes fearlessly, Beniwal attacked the police in his tweet.

On July 16, MLA Bhai Narayan Beniwal's from Hanuman Beniwal's party had reported the theft of his Scorpio vehicle from his Shyam Nagar apartment. The vehicle was found in Jodhpur two days later. Narayan Beniwal had said that "when the car carrying the MLA's sticker was stolen, then what would happen to the common man."

