Ajmer, January 4: A youth was duped for Rs one lakh allegedly by two "fake" policemen in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Monday. The incident took place in the Kekri area of the district. A complaint has been filed in connection with the case. The victim has been identified as Ram Arora. He is a resident of the Sarwar area of the district and works as a cash collection executive for a private company.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Arora had gone to collect money from a businessman at Lodha Chowk in Kekri on Monday when he was cheated by the two men. On Monday, Arora had collected Rs 1.02 lakh. When he was going to the bus stop to deposit the money in Sarwar, he was intercepted by two men in civil clothes at the Junia Gate in Kekri. They introduced themselves as police personnel.

The two men stopped Arora and told him that they were looking for some suspects. The accused asked the victim to hand over his bag with money for checking. As Arora protested, the accused showed them their police identity cards. The two men took the polythene bag with the money. After checking, they returned the bag.

However, after some time, when the victim checked the bag, there was no money in the bag. Upon realising that he was being duped, Arora approached the police. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a cheating case against the “fake” policemen. The police are checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused.

