New Delhi, June 24: India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the victory day parade at Red Square in Moscow on Wednesday. The ceremony commemorates the end of Second World War, in which the Soviet Union dealt a crushing blow on Nazi Germany. A tri-service contingent of the Indian armed forces also participated in the parade. India's Candidacy For UNSC Permanent Seat Supported by Us, Says Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"Attending the Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow today to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory of the Soviet People in the great Patriotic War of 1941-1945," Singh said on Twitter, as he also shared the images of Indian contingent marching in the parade.

"I am proud that a Tri-Service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces is also participating in this parade," he said, calling it an "extremely proud and happy moment" for India.

Singh was invited as an esteemed guest at the parade which was attended by the entire top brass of Russian establishment including President Vladimir Putin. The Indian Defence Minister was received at the Red Square by his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu.

China's Defence Minister General Cao Gangchuan also attended the event in Moscow, and speculations were rife in the Chinese media that Singh could hold brief discussions with him on the border dispute. The Indian government, however, dismissed the speculations stating that no such meeting is on the cards.

A day before the Victory Parade, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a trilateral conversation with his Indian and Chinese counterparts, pitched for peace between the two sides. Lavrov called for de-escalation at the border in Ladakh, adding that the two sides should resolve all pending disputes using dialogue.

Lavrov, however, ruled out a diplomatic intervention by Russia. "I don’t think that India and China need any help from the outside. I don’t think they need to be helped, especially when it comes to country issues. They can solve them on their own, it means the recent events," he was reported as saying.

