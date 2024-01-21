Ayodhya, January 21: Specially curated vegetarian meals, prepared in desi ghee, will be served to invitees who arrive in Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday. The guests, when they reach the temple premises, would be served prasad including ‘thepla’, ‘almond barfi’ and ‘matar kachauri’. The guests would also be served ‘Ram laddoo and peda’ as prasad. More than one lakh packets of these offerings are being prepared for the day.

Chefs from Varanasi and Delhi are preparing these delicacies. The assembly hall of a school has been converted into a kitchen. Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary, culture and tourism said: “At Ayodhya, renowned for its spiritual significance, the devotees arriving for Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be served satvik vegetarian food along with phalahari (non-cereal) and millet-based dishes.” Ram Temple Inauguration: Stunning Pictures of Ram Mandir Released Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya (See Pics).

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will exclusively handle the food arrangements for selected VVIPs on January 22. The ingredients for the ‘prasad’ have been sourced from Varanasi. UK: Slough Hindu Temple Brims With Enthusiasm Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Approximately 300 tonnes of ration, including essentials like rice, spices, and vegetables, have arrived for the feast. The state government is anticipating a daily footfall of 2.2 million devotees in Ayodhya after January 22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2024 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).