New Delhi, January 20: The main accused behind the deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna, which went viral on social media platforms, has been arrested, Delhi Police said on Saturday. The accused was nabbed by the Special Cell's IFSO unit after raids in multiple states. More details are awaited. Rashmika Mandanna Issues Statement After Her AI Deepfake Video Goes Viral; ‘Animal’ Actor Calls It 'Identity Theft' and Says She Felt 'Hurt’ and 'Scared'

The FIR in the case is under the under Sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code. It also invokes sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act. This legal action was prompted by a complaint from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which took suo-moto cognizance of the 'deepfake' video involving the actress. Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video: Delhi Police Writes to Meta for URL of Account From Which Video Shared on Social Media

"After our notice, Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the @IAmRashmika fake video case. The accused will be arrested soon," former DCW chief Swati Maliwal had written on X.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2024 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).