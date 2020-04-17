RBI Reduces Reverse Repo Rate by 25 BPS to 3.75%, Announces Rs 50,000 Crore Liquidity Package For Small Industries, Struggling Sectors, Makes Important Announcement on NPAs

File image of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 17: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced Rs 50,000 crore liquidity package, of which 50 percent will go to small industries and the rest to sectors struggling with liquidity, amid the coronavirus crisis. RBI Governor Shaktikanta also announced another package of Rs 50,000 crore for microfinance institutions - NABARD, CIDBI, NHB. He also informed that the reverse repo rate has been reduced by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent from 4 percent. Meanwhile, this is the second time that the RBI Governor addressed the media since the nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

Das said that India is expected to resume its pre-slowdown trajectory by growing at 7.4 percent in 2021-2021. He also informed that India's foreign reserves continue to be robust. "India among handful of countries projected to register positive growth rate amid the COVID-19 crisis," RBI Governor said.

"In 2020, the global economy is expected to plunge to its worst since the Great Recession. Experts are calling it the Great Lockdown," the governor said. He told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates shows cumulative loss to global GDP in 2021, 2022 at $9 trillion.

Das informed that 90-day NPA norm will not apply on moratorium granted on existing loans by banks. "Lenders to be safe from defaulter tag for 3 months starting March 1, 2020," Das said.

Das said that "RBI has been very proactive and has been monitoring the evolving situation very closely." He said that their "mission is to do whatever it takes to prevent the curve from steepening."

RBI Governor's address comes amidst steep fall in the rupee and the continuing dryness in other segments of the financial markets.The rupee fell 0.55 per cent to 76.86 against the US dollar on Thursday, while the equity indices have been on a see-saw in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak losing over 30 percent since January.

On March 27, the Reserve Bank of India has announced several relief measures approved by its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to counter the economic slowdown provoked by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Monetary Policy Committee had advanced its meeting and met on March 24, 26 and 27. The MPC reduced the repo rate by a record 75 bps to 4.4 percent, and reverse repo rate by 90 bps.