Kolkata, August 11: There is some good news for the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Garden at Darjeeling in West Bengal, as new members have been added to the list of exotic fauna species at the garden. Two red pandas namely Nira and Teesta have given birth to two cubs each at Singalila National Park in Darjeeling and a 13-year snow leopard, Zima, has given birth to a cub within the zoo premises.

Although the developments happened some days back, the matter was officially communicated by the zoo authorities on Friday through its official X handle. Confirming the arrival of new members, the State Forest Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick said that this is extremely good news for the animal lovers. Good News for Animal Lovers! 2 Red Pandas Teesta and Nira Give Birth to Two Cubs Each at Singalila National Park, Snow Leopard Zima Gives Birth to Cub at Darjeeling Zoo (Watch Adorable Video).

“These two pandas who gave birth to two cubs each were zoo bred but later released to the wild heralds marks the success of an experiment of the zoo authorities to increase the population of the red pandas. At the same time, the event of Zima, which belongs to the endangered species of snow leopards, giving the birth of a cub and that too at the age of 13 is a welcome development.”

Red Pandas and Snow Leopard Zima Give Birth to Cubs

#WATCH | West Bengal | Two Red Pandas - Teesta and Nira - gave birth to two cubs each on 15th April 2023 at Singalila National Park in Darjeeling. The mothers and cubs are being carefully monitored from a distance without causing any disturbance to them. A snow leopard, Zima gave… pic.twitter.com/r7NynRZWDB — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

Nira and Teesta, the two red pandas, were released in the wilds of Singalila National Park in December last year. “Both of them were zoo-bred and they gave birth to two cubs each after mating with the wild red pandas. Germany: Endangered Red Panda Gives Birth to 2 Cubs at Zoo.

“We are carefully monitoring the cubs from a distance without disturbing the other animals at the national park,” the Forest Minister said. Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Garden at Darjeeling is the coordinating zoo for Project Red Panda in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2023 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).