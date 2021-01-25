New Delhi, January 25: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Monday on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day. The President's address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR), and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. Viewers can also catch live streaming of President's address online on the Youtube channel of DD News. Republic Day Parade 2021 To Be Shorter, Government To Reduce Number of Visitors in View of COVID-19.

"Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan," said a statement issued on Sunday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President's address will also be broadcast live on the Twitter handle @rashtrapatibhvn as well. Republic Day Parade 2021: India To Celebrate Its 72nd Republic Day This Year; Know R-Day Parade Timings, Venue, Contingents and Where To Watch the Event Live.

Live Streaming of President's Address To Nation:

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. The Republic Day parade will be organised amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The republic day celebrations this year will be shorter owing to the coronavirus pandemic while the public participation in the event will also be lesser as compared to other years. This year, the Republic Day parade will begin from Vijay Chowk and end at National Stadium, covering a distance of just 3.3 km.

