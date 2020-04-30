Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67: President Ram Nath Kovind Expresses Shock Over the Veteran Actor’s Demise, Says He Was an ‘Evergreen Personality’

President Ram Nath Kovind and Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: PTI/ IANS)

New Delhi, April 30: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and termed him as an ‘evergreen personality’. The President further added saying that the demise of the legendary actor is a loss for the entertainment industry. Kapoor breathed his last at 8:45 am at a Mumbai hospital after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital in Mumbai said he kept them entertained to the last. Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir Kapoor.

Taking to Twitter, the President said Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise is shocking and it is difficult to believe that he is no more. “Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise is shocking. An evergreen personality with an always smiling face, he was so full of life that it's difficult to believe that he is no more. A huge loss for the entertainment industry. Let us pray for his soul. Condolences to his family and friends”, the President tweeted. Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67: Political Leaders Condole Veteran Bollywood Actor's Death.

Here's the tweet by the President:

The death of the iconic actor on Thursday took everyone by shock on Thursday morning. Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the death of veteran actor. The film industry took to social media to mourn his death with disbelief.

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed grief over the actor’s demise. "He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans”, the Prime Minister tweeted.

On Wednesday, Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised in Mumbai after complaining that he was not feeling well. According to reports, the 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. The news of the actor being hospitalised had been confirmed by Rishi's elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor.

In 2018, Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, after which he was in New York for nearly a year and was undergoing a treatment from the ailment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.